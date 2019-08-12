Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc; Focused Investors Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $3.84 Million as Shares Declined

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.06M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 11.01 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q EPS $1.45; 11/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Seek Buyer for Falling Kloeckner Bonds; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker With History of Abuse Claims; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reporting Higher Profit, Revenue — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 are owned by Bronson Point Mngmt Lc. 20,636 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson & Limited. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0.67% or 8.56 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 19,342 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,920 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.97% or 97,595 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithfield Tru Co invested in 0.28% or 23,518 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability holds 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,056 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,325 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,297 shares. California-based Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 426,122 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

