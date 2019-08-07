Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Maintained by Lee Danner & Bass Inc; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Cut Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $30.21 Million

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 23.35 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 317,332 are held by Hap Trading Limited Company. 8,864 were reported by Ionic Capital Management Ltd Company. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot Investments invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins Corporation owns 26,703 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 904,486 are held by Fred Alger. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motco holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,230 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,750 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 3,210 shares. Ameritas reported 67,367 shares stake. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,030 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt stated it has 18,824 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 13,696 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares to 239,709 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,924 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 34.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.