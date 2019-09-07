Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Lifted by Hgk Asset Management Inc; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Stock Value Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Lowered Its Position by $17.93 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 512,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.18 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.11 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 20/03/2018 – LEO HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS NOW A PART OF GROUPE PARK AVENUE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust Company owns 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 113,824 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Company reported 177,430 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.4% or 685,813 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,333 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern has invested 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 24,691 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.73M shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 58,266 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Holdings Limited Liability has 47,968 shares. Kempner Management owns 33,620 shares. Highland Cap Ltd accumulated 117,433 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability holds 440,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 245,503 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares to 51,779 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,203 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation reported 33,800 shares. Natixis holds 189,957 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt invested in 19,097 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,816 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 50 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,211 shares. Security Trust Company stated it has 653 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 81,179 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 862,014 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 17,179 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 639 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $104.35 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.