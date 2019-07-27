Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Held by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Northrock Partners Increased Stake by $1.03 Million

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,366 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.54 million shares. 5,124 are owned by Lvw Advisors Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 19.07M shares. Glenview Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.71% or 719,201 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 55,196 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 75,011 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 601,513 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 0.16% stake. Chase Inv Counsel holds 11,126 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 184,271 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,418 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 47,175 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 201,785 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,176 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 864,455 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

