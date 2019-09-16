Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Held by Hexavest Inc; Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Share Value Declined While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Position by $532,134

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co Inc (DIS) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 129,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 911,399 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.27M, up from 781,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 3,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 12,726 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 496,775 shares traded or 49.09% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56 million for 20.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 2,360 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Communication Ma invested in 0.01% or 174,206 shares. Healthcor Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 364,413 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. 95,353 were accumulated by Investment House Lc. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 42,883 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 395,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 275,296 shares. Monroe Bancorporation Mi has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 8,307 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 5,987 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 76,639 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,626 shares to 7,428 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 87,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation Util (NYSE:AEE) by 474,286 shares to 476,403 shares, valued at $35.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company Ab (NYSE:HSY) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,365 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Commercial Bank stated it has 70,295 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Company owns 24,992 shares. Milestone Gp Inc accumulated 2,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tt Intll, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 95,139 shares. 1,495 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hills Bancorp And Tru reported 41,112 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,400 are held by Harvey Mngmt Inc. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Amer Commercial Bank holds 0.89% or 92,934 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 0.12% or 1,992 shares. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,472 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

