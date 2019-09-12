Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Has Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $320,400

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1.30M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,375 shares to 163,875 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,665 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares to 46,244 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,135 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

