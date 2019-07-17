Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Increased Stake by $836,385; Stadium Capital Management Boosted Ames National (ATLO) Position by $772,929

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 2,230 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,031 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

