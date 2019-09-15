Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Has Increased by $6.10 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, up from 31,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 199.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 43,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,959 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, up from 22,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 32,971 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,540 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contour Asset Management Lc holds 7.88% or 846,040 shares in its portfolio. 51,209 are held by Vision Cap Management. Swedbank reported 1.78M shares. Capstone Fincl Advsrs holds 0.1% or 4,284 shares in its portfolio. Orca Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,384 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.43% or 22.01M shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sageworth Tru reported 5 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 42,191 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability Company invested in 2,943 shares. Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 414,270 shares. Curbstone Finance has 26,879 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 1,628 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 198,791 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nottingham stated it has 4,949 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 130,579 shares. Naples Advsr Lc holds 2.19% or 45,429 shares. Pggm Investments holds 2.03 million shares. Welch Prtnrs Limited Liability Ny reported 1,115 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,050 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,797 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos LP reported 8,267 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 7,580 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Grp. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 76,276 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.38 million shares. Natixis LP reported 472,570 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 6.60 million shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Management has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,258 shares to 417,004 shares, valued at $54.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,311 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).