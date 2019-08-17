Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake by $23.06 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 185,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, up from 182,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares to 5,440 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,765 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO).