Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Increased by First Manhattan Company; Biglari Capital Raised Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 37,888 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 38,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 436,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.46 million, up from 397,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 11,405 shares. Pnc Fincl Services invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 208,305 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 12,451 are held by Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 78,180 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 8,915 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 296,427 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 16,948 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 94,563 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 777,705 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 136,029 shares to 925,092 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reckitt Benck Grp (RBGLY) by 168,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,321 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

