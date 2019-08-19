Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co; British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $12.69 Million; Valuation Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 395.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 90,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 113,824 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 22,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 103,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 500,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35 million, down from 604,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 2.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Inv holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,837 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 2,800 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Grp Inc Limited Com Ma invested in 399,151 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Savings Bank Tru owns 24,814 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 201,785 shares. Woodstock stated it has 92,819 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 9,929 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 42,141 are held by Strategic Financial Serv. New England Rech Mgmt Inc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,478 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Com stated it has 24,176 shares. Leonard Green And Partners Lp has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 154,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 0.03% or 43,635 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 4,433 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs owns 16,125 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 225,889 shares. Capital owns 5.78 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 6,266 were reported by Advisors Capital Ltd Company. Professional Advisory Service Incorporated reported 174,359 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 44,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.22% or 11.98 million shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,070 are owned by Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca. Cornerstone has 4.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Frontier Inv holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited invested in 2,995 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 175,676 shares to 501,092 shares, valued at $28.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.