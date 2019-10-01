Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Has Upped by Fca Corp; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Grisanti Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 41,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 85,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, up from 43,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 5.53 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET

Fca Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares to 82,778 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,045 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Llc holds 260 shares. 385,348 were reported by Strs Ohio. Coastline Trust invested in 0.34% or 49,935 shares. Washington reported 63,105 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd invested in 0.03% or 91,568 shares. Cohen Cap Management invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Uss Investment stated it has 1.58M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. 3.71M are held by Boston Prtn. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fiera Corp invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Veritable Lp reported 19,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 1.37M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 102,330 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2.49 million shares.

