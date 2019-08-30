Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Davis R M Inc; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $7.05 Million

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66M, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 187,105 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 11,215 shares to 467,648 shares, valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 14,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,331 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability invested in 1.92% or 451,876 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Co has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 31,396 shares. 152,035 are owned by Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Cap Mngmt Lp reported 400,528 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Botty Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Cap Management Ltd holds 2,731 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.01% or 100,814 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Limited Com holds 2,620 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & holds 12,746 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,324 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bailard has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).