Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder World Asset Management Raised Holding; Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 27,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 101,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 11,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 48,807 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 37,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.22M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 100,814 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co has 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,000 shares. Burns J W & Comm Ny holds 73,189 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,063 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 101,897 shares. Halcyon Partners Lp holds 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 207,310 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 0.16% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 3.28M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 1,698 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,901 shares. Piershale Fin Gp Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,878 shares. Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.12% or 97,638 shares in its portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs stated it has 6,048 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 490,817 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Cambridge Tru holds 6,517 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,502 were accumulated by Burney. 6,510 are owned by Gam Ag. Boston Lc holds 76,529 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Investment House Llc owns 5,575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.42% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 190,856 shares. 9,198 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 5,208 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 929,606 shares. Energy Income Partners Lc accumulated 3.39M shares or 3.44% of the stock.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,478 shares to 3,237 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,519 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.