Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Boosted Its Position by $386,613; Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stock Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 724,247 shares traded or 265.74% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,615 shares to 32,272 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,472 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI).

