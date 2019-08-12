Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Position; Hudson Global (HSON) Share Price Declined While Polar Securities Has Decreased Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 854,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 854,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1,034 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 7.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 55.00M shares, valued at $90.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,450 shares to 39,386 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 29,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.