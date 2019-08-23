Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $663,669; New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Position in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.83 million market cap company. It closed at $2.8 lastly. It is down 71.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Affimed; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114,008 shares to 134,561 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.