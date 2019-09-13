Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 12,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,511 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 49,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 2,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 96,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 billion, up from 93,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.99. About 11.87 million shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Company reported 660,630 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 3.51M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd invested in 31,981 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 5,590 shares. Novare Capital Ltd has 88,420 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.12% or 37,875 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Inc owns 39,686 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 77,420 shares. Family Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,433 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 285,435 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 31,100 shares. Clean Yield reported 5,502 shares. Agf America owns 46,701 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. 23.69M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group I by 1,400 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $627.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl (NYSE:GWR) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,160 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporati (NYSE:DUK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,838 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).