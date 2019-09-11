Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Regions Financial Has Lifted Its Stake; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose, Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 196,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85 million, up from 183,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 2.78 million shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Grp Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 43,669 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ameriprise Fincl reported 3.58 million shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,269 were reported by Smith Moore Co. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.04% or 274,042 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rowland & Co Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 7,939 shares. Lpl has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 10,529 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited reported 3.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $512.20M for 24.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 4,290 shares to 27,134 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 123,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,763 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mgmt owns 210,070 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 8,228 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx Advisors reported 15,260 shares. Community National Bank Na has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 5.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor State Bank invested in 0.32% or 15,342 shares. Covington Inv Advisors accumulated 34,912 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 97,199 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Inc has 48,074 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,077 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,808 shares. Meeder Asset has 124,108 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Somerset Ltd Llc accumulated 14,394 shares.

