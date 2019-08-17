Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $448,995 as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Goodman Financial Has Cut by $309,720 Its Stake

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited accumulated 1.05% or 500 shares. Country Trust State Bank accumulated 39,436 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn owns 613 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De accumulated 3.14% or 57,527 shares. Df Dent holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 66,453 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il accumulated 964 shares. First Commercial Bank Trust Com Of Newtown owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 181 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 619,682 shares. Parkside Financial Bank reported 855 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 1,003 are held by Tillar. Convergence Investment Ltd Llc holds 2,320 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Markel Corporation stated it has 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 142 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 5,054 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & reported 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 25,666 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 11,040 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 114,517 shares. Holderness Invs reported 11,531 shares. West Coast Fin Limited Liability holds 66,549 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Haverford owns 944,307 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank owns 16,527 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corp holds 36,199 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addenda Cap holds 0.55% or 68,208 shares. Headinvest Limited Com has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,154 shares.