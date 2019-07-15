Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $448,995; Brown Advisory Maintains Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 15,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 106,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 104,473 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 40,750 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $202.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,064 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Inc has 7,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 159,518 are owned by Da Davidson Communication. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 15,855 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 230,868 shares. New York-based American has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Clarivest Asset Llc holds 312,356 shares. Ftb Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moody State Bank Division owns 233 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 23,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 81,643 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0.27% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 26,200 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,056 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).