Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Boosted Holding; Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $446,346

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 12,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $190.77. About 884,293 shares traded or 51.16% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 6.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 42,105 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 40.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

