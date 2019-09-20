Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Position; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 52,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 46,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 4.28 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,338 shares to 9,978 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,264 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 132,642 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications holds 129,493 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has 28,562 shares. 569,390 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. Moreover, Td Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,067 shares. Neumann Mngmt Ltd has 5,267 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Farmers stated it has 8,759 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cutler Counsel Lc holds 121,343 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 106,947 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 25,539 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Oakwood Mngmt Lc Ca invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Scotia Cap holds 0.16% or 160,824 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 210,069 shares. Natixis has invested 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sectoral Asset Incorporated invested in 1.67% or 166,800 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,458 shares to 6,360 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

