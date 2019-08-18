Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Its Position by $5.47 Million as Stock Rose; As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed by $1.24 Billion Its Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 28,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 billion, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,719 shares to 166,938 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 14,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,046 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management Corp invested in 0.77% or 906,496 shares. 1.13 million were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Co reported 3,752 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Intll Ltd invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherstone Capital holds 0.48% or 4,096 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 27,970 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toth Fin Advisory Corp accumulated 71,882 shares. Blackhill Capital, a New Jersey-based fund reported 226,200 shares. Sonata Capital Grp Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis stated it has 3,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

