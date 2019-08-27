Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Karpas Strategies Increased Stake by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Accredited Investors Raised Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 3.86M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj invested in 74,308 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Ltd holds 0.68% or 15,220 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,795 were accumulated by Blue Financial Cap. Altfest L J & holds 62,618 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,806 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 12,506 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Piershale Finance Grp Inc Incorporated reported 1,878 shares stake. Bruni J V & Communications Communications has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Secs Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,244 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.78% or 13.18 million shares. 26,827 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Lc. Delphi Management Ma owns 14,946 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 8,228 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd accumulated 108,746 shares.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Carlson Mngmt accumulated 19,714 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 115.81M shares. 7.77M are held by Invesco. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has 0.8% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dean Investment Associates Limited reported 92,646 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 4.23M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc owns 7,227 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv stated it has 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2.42 million shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northstar Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 4,299 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 5.97M shares or 0.09% of the stock. California-based Btr Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 13,075 shares to 74,860 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 27,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,448 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).