Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Karpas Strategies Has Upped Its Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B reported 19,683 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lord Abbett & Lc holds 694,012 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.46% or 682,449 shares. Vestor Cap Lc invested in 988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Limited has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 34,622 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 5,467 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 21,026 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,623 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,833 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bartlett Limited Co stated it has 451,876 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability reported 14,690 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $123.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated has 8,334 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 90,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company invested in 0.25% or 3.02M shares. Advent Corporation Ma has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 98,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.67M shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 268,038 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt LP invested 1.38% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Capital Lc holds 2.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 119,270 shares. 41,970 are owned by Aldebaran. 4,342 are owned by Fiera Cap. Napier Park Glob (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 5.95% or 15,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 90,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio.