Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $781,218 as Stock Price Rose; Oak Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI)

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) by 205.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 34,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 429,611 shares traded or 120.19% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares to 83,670 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Automation Stocks to Buy for the 21st Century – Investorplace.com” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares to 6,035 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,447 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney+: All The Details About The New Netflix Rival – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

