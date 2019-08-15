Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder First Manhattan Company Lifted Its Position by $4.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) as Valuation Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 38,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 436,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.46M, up from 397,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 60,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 3.35 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Sirius Group by 22,777 shares to 329,631 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 22,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320 shares, and cut its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Gr (RBGPF).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Changes To Arm Licensing Model Add Flexibility For IoT – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,631 shares to 128,189 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 55,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).