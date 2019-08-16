Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position by $2.55 Million as Shares Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Position by $336,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 556,003 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Power Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 352,556 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.51% or 35,176 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co holds 0.32% or 8,220 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Co accumulated 250,889 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 215,202 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 3.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Research Mgmt Inc owns 30,495 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance owns 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.56 million shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc holds 1.07% or 130,883 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,147 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests reported 11,531 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Da Davidson stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shell Asset holds 0.07% or 27,170 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,417 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 45,254 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 14,972 shares in its portfolio. 2,786 are owned by Fiduciary Com. Weiss Multi holds 15,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.12 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

