Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Farmers National Bank Has Raised Its Stake; As Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Holding

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 16,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. It closed at $132.27 lastly. It is down 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00 million, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 874,362 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.02M shares. Moneta Grp Lc has 8,116 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 45,318 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 12,464 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 1.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,505 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 11,375 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 248,240 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,326 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 159 shares. Myriad Asset Management Ltd owns 30,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 33,163 shares. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Cap L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,829 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap reported 38,800 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares to 17,986 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,984 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR).