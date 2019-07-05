Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Position by $380,397; Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Position by $42.07 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 247,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 362,313 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.37 million for 26.27 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares to 21.03M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

