Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Davis R M Has Lifted Holding by $2.72 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66 million, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares to 5,324 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21,531 shares to 210,483 shares, valued at $55.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 20,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).