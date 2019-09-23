Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Community Bank Has Lifted Its Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Community Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 36,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 14,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 27,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 41,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.32M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Fin Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 535,301 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca accumulated 122,298 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Ltd holds 9,441 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 140,174 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa has invested 1.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wade G W has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Ltd owns 18,096 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 5,125 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 18,525 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 23,739 are held by Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd. Valicenti Advisory holds 2,234 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Ltd holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,326 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,678 shares.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.