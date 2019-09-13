Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Stake by $9.94 Million; Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Position in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067 as Shares Were Volatile

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 185,998 shares traded or 73.75% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 71,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 256,276 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.79 million, up from 184,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 2.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 16,382 shares to 37,174 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 37,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 602,684 shares. 11,500 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 144,367 shares. Robinson Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Private Advisor Lc holds 10,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). City owns 2,000 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 3,775 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 500 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 26,017 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 427,947 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management has 2.01M shares. Eagle Asset holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,495 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd has 22,947 shares. 9,449 were reported by Frontier Inv Management. Meyer Handelman Communication stated it has 30,393 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,826 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 68,102 are owned by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 466,945 shares. 36,924 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Diligent Invsts Limited Company reported 36,318 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addison Com holds 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,208 shares. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.86% or 18,007 shares. Intact Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Management owns 2,103 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 11,932 shares to 154,037 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,354 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).