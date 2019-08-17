Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Boston Research & Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Price Declined While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 49,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 515,640 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,531 shares to 580,537 shares, valued at $54.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,160 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.