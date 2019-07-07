Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Alta Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position by $90.25 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.48 million, up from 412,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.32 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18,637 shares to 4,752 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,601 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.