Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Position by $1.00 Million as Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $2.66 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2.13 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. New York-based Kazazian Asset Limited Liability has invested 8.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust holds 2.14% or 277,050 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tillar reported 9,409 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 84,709 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 0.91% or 727,714 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated LP has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,927 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orca Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,433 shares stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 11,530 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hodges Capital Mngmt invested in 24,217 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated accumulated 62,943 shares. 53,473 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset, a New York-based fund reported 41,248 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 150 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 1.51% stake. Dean Invest Associates Limited holds 42,861 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,000 shares. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 60,880 shares. Auxier Asset owns 16,489 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd accumulated 121,331 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Llc invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.40 million shares. Hyman Charles D holds 39,411 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Cap Mgmt invested in 74,380 shares or 3.53% of the stock.