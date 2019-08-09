Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Share Value Rose; As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Market Valuation Declined, Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Its Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 8.08 million shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 111,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.42 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 616,140 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS GOVT INTERVENTION HAS EXTENDED ECONOMIC CYCLE; 15/03/2018 – FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP FlHu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD GOVT RAISING REAL INCOMES KEY TASK FOR NEW TERM: RBC; 14/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$105 FROM C$103; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 71,249 shares. Natixis has 8.39 million shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 13,644 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 914,030 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 16,080 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pnc has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 138,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 15,561 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 0% or 223 shares. Oppenheimer reported 202,133 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.02% or 44,585 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 13,600 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,882 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 2,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares to 126,069 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 208,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,072 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).