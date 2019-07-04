Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $1.93 Million; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 195,413 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 370,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 450,494 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream Acquires 100% Ownership of EQGP – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grand Gesture From MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Sensei’s Portfolio Update 62: Why I Bought $15,000 Worth Of 7.2% Yielding Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Creative Planning invested in 8,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.07% or 24,944 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.15% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 7,261 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 6,790 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 16,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Company reported 6,500 shares stake. Miller Howard Investments Ny accumulated 447,839 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The Vermont-based Birchview LP has invested 1.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 4,626 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 428 shares or 0% of the stock. Century Cos Incorporated stated it has 391,946 shares. 30,505 are held by Usca Ria Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Retail Sales Data Shows Surge in Consumer Spending: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 190,954 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Brandes LP owns 36,998 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 6.69M shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 27,810 shares. Kepos LP holds 72,307 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,111 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 1.62 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Gp One Trading LP invested in 422,739 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,912 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 69,114 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested 0.22% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).