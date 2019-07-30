Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake by $372,000; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Trimmed Its Holding by $325,119

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.24 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 6.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.