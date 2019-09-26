Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $317,750

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 321,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 1.48 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 381,073 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 349,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 21.12M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 6,593 shares to 608,809 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 162,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO).