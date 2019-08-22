Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $458,892

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 3.08M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 176,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 174,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,492 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

