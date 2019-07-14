Walnut Private Equity Partners Position in Kkr & Co (KKR) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered by $544,741 Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 3.69M shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 18/05/2018 – Triton, KKR, Mehilainen Deal Details Not Disclosed; Sale Subject to Regulatory Approval; 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: BMC Software Rtgs Unchanged By KKR Buy Plan; 09/03/2018 – FTC: 20171840: KKR North America Fund XI (AMG) LLC; Envision Healthcare Corporation; 18/05/2018 – Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cybersecurity Ventures Names Optiv Security One of the World’s Hottest and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: KKR aims to raise $280 mln in first yen-bond sale; 18/05/2018 – Sageworks, one of the country’s first Fintech companies, is acquired by Accel-KKR; 13/03/2018 – KKR to float yen bonds for investing in Japan; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 09/04/2018 – MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES -APPROVED SUBMISSION OF FUND RAISING PROPOSALS FROM KKR CAPITAL, STANDARD CHARTERED AND TPG GLOBAL

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $294.91M for 19.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

