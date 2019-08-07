Walnut Private Equity Partners Lifted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $372,000; Shares Declined; Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined While North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.44 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 15,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 3.91 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 4.92M shares traded or 102.94% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution for First Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd holds 1.48% or 515,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Steinberg Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 11,908 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com has 0.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parsons Management Ri accumulated 61,965 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP owns 522,902 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. 20,335 were reported by Baldwin Mngmt Llc. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Intrust Bankshares Na invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sei Invs Co has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Philadelphia Trust Com reported 32,790 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 12,741 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 1.82% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 233,779 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,707 shares to 128,669 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).