Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Share Value Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 3.68 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.53M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush Co holds 0.16% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 34,042 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 272,102 shares. Private Advsr holds 3.25% or 307,174 shares. 3.73 million were reported by Waddell Reed Incorporated. E&G Advsrs LP owns 45,102 shares. Synovus Corp has 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Lc has 0.23% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,500 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 11,928 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 2,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.68% or 136,956 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.14% or 6,000 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy gets going-private proposal from Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting FANG Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $100.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fjarde Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4,882 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advsr Asset reported 48,650 shares stake. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24,837 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,546 shares. Hartford Inv has 16,524 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 31,427 shares. Westfield Capital Management Comm Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,528 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Aviva Plc reported 59,362 shares. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership owns 71,784 shares or 10.41% of their US portfolio. Mitchell holds 41,220 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..