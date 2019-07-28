Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Lvw Advisors Decreased Its Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 471,519 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 8,018 shares to 39,486 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC) by 10,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

