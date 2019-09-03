Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position By $459,000; Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc acquired 13,500 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 618,500 shares with $21.63M value, up from 605,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $58.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,648 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 1.00 million shares with $28.39 million value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $7.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 502,650 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.50M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs owns 2,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 5,077 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 866 shares. Amer Group stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Principal Financial invested in 0.01% or 467,995 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 52,050 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Montecito Savings Bank Tru accumulated 0.13% or 15,184 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 59,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Frontier Capital Ltd has 0.51% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,961 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 2.18 million shares. Mariner Limited holds 0.04% or 88,684 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 106,086 shares to 558,674 valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 45,414 shares and now owns 733,825 shares. Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 6.10% above currents $48.7 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.