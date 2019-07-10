Walnut Private Equity Partners Holds Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM); As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Price Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.26 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 721,267 shares traded or 59.27% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 628,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 6.38 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 10,187 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd has 422,391 shares. 965,664 are owned by Zimmer Prns Lp. Blackrock owns 443,411 shares. 13.84M were accumulated by Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Com. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 33,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 5 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 240,553 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Tiedemann Limited Com reported 17,200 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 5,213 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 95,192 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 11,090 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny reported 447,839 shares stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 55,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.