Walnut Private Equity Partners Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Upped by $372,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Genworth Financial (GNW) Position Maintained by New Generation Advisors Llc

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.86 million shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.09 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,518 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 27.72M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 32,252 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 20,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested 3.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nbw Capital Lc reported 1.36% stake. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Inc stated it has 1.73M shares. Private Inc reported 244,711 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 70,292 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 7.16 million shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.82% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 4,200 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534.

