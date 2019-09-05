Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $372,000; Market Valuation Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 771,397 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 20,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,147 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 27,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 33,078 shares to 53,405 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

